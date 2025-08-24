Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $5,773,402.62 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $6,209,095.90.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $2,388,583.50.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $141,219.36.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $3,855,814.20.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,686,146.34.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,272,488.52.

HIMS opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $53,626,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 96,997 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

