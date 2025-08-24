Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,164,348.34 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $9,164,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,212,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,058,719.26. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.1150 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

