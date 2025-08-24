Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $4,786,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Shyam Sankar sold 77,769 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $12,112,521.75.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Shyam Sankar sold 93,092 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $14,091,336.04.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

PLTR opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

