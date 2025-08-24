Insider Selling: Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 79,670 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder America Corp. Weichai sold 79,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $6,459,643.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,006,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,443,587.08. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSIX opened at $91.26 on Friday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $121.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 136.57% and a net margin of 18.56%.The business had revenue of $191.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

About Power Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Power Solutions International by 108.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.