Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells 22,479 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $222.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,047,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,721,000 after purchasing an additional 903,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $180,701,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

