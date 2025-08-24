Insider Selling: Wayfair (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $6,805,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 459,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,763,099.59. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, August 13th, Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80.

On Thursday, August 7th, Niraj Shah sold 17,742 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,371,279.18.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Niraj Shah sold 7,836 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $603,607.08.

On Monday, July 21st, Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $425,834.73.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $77.7630 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $81.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $31.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after acquiring an additional 819,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.