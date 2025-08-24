Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $330.77 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $334.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

