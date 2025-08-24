Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

