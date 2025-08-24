Invesco Ltd. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Elme Communities $ELME

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elme Communities by 12.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.9550 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.