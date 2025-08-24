Invesco Ltd. Sells 124,293 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 192.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 237.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 22.7% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 759.0%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

