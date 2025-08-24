Invesco Ltd. Sells 53,666 Shares of Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Safehold by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Safehold by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $16.1980 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The business had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

