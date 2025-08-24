Invesco Ltd. Sells 549 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 802.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Up 5.5%

Astec Industries stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.