Invesco Ltd. Sells 93,114 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in PC Connection were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 26,952.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PC Connection by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,948.35. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614. Company insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

About PC Connection

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

