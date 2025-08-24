Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ Stock Position Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0878 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

