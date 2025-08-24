iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 289,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $87.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

