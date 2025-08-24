iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $114,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $307.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.01. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

