iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Position Increased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 380.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
