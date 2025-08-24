iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

