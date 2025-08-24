Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 116,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.