Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

