JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.5780 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.20. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

