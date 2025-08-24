Kelcy Warren Purchases 1,350,000 Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) Director Kelcy Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4%

ET stock opened at $17.5250 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $92,607,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

