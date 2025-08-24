Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Position Increased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 798.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,022.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of KSS opened at $13.8320 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

