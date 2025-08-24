Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,663 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 428,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 255,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.