Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 1stdibs.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.com Price Performance

1stdibs.com stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

