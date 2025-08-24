Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.38 million, a PE ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.