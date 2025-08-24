L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.25). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 250.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.