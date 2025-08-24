Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Rajiv Patel Sells 3,365,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Lantheus’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

