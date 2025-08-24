Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Critical Comparison

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Latin America and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 1 1 0 1 2.33 Nexxen International 0 0 8 0 3.00

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America -26.61% -77.72% -9.37% Nexxen International 13.37% 13.64% 8.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Nexxen International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.36 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.34 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.76 $35.44 million $0.63 16.14

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Liberty Latin America on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.