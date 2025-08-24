Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $4.6950 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lifezone Metals by 200.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

