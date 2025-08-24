Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) CEO Sells $10,564,000.00 in Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) CEO Marvin Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $263.5780 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.20. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.