Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $263.5780 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.20. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.