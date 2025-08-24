Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $10.1250 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 82,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

