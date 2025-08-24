Maplebear’s (CART) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

