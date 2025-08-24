Masimo Corporation $MASI Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $34,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 134.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 58.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

