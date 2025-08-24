Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 216.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MPW opened at $4.3050 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

