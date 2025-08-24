Merchants Bancorp $MBIN Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

