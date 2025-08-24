Mercury General Corporation $MCY Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Mercury General worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $53,535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $27,485,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $76.4950 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury General has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

