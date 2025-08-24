Metallus Inc. $MTUS Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,034 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.42% of Metallus worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 108.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 60.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Metallus by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Metallus news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 21,974 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $395,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,002. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,380. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Metallus stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Metallus had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

