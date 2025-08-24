Michael Arougheti Sells 105,648 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 105,648 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $19,190,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,654. This trade represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management stock opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3,250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

