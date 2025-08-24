Michael Arougheti Sells 97,880 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 97,880 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $17,460,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 213,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,148,344.72. The trade was a 31.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ares Management by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 40.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

