Michael Linford Sells 184,200 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Michael Linford sold 10,800 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $864,000.00.

Affirm stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

