Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 52,988 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $4,792,234.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 431,920 shares in the company, valued at $39,062,844.80. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 47,012 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,243,773.24.

On Friday, August 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,990 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $4,618,078.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 47,010 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $4,206,454.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 64,021 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.