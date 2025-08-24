Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $100,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Natera by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the sale, the director owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $9,227,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

