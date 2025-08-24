Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $207.06 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at $350,660.50. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,021 shares of company stock worth $2,885,352. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

