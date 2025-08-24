Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Niagen Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAGE opened at $9.98 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

