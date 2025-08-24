Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,797,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

