Northern Trust Corp Acquires 202,509 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,509 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $120,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RELX opened at $48.4140 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

