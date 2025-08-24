Northern Trust Corp Acquires 9,386 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Woodward worth $116,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 50.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,283. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $267.45. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.