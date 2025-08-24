Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $119,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $60.0160 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

